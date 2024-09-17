Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes of the Army Warrior Fitness Program

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Do you know what #H2F stands for?

    Army physical readiness training is designed to ensure Soldiers are not just fit but battle-ready, enhance their skills as Soldiers, and keep injury risks low. The Army's Holistic Health and Fitness goal is to enhance the Total Army readiness and future implementation of the H2F system. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while preventing injury and disease.

    Featured: US Army Warrior Fitness Team

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 13:10
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

