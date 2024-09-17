Behind the Scenes of the Army Warrior Fitness Program

Do you know what #H2F stands for?
Army physical readiness training is designed to ensure Soldiers are not just fit but battle-ready, enhance their skills as Soldiers, and keep injury risks low. The Army's Holistic Health and Fitness goal is to enhance the Total Army readiness and future implementation of the H2F system. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while preventing injury and disease.
Featured: US Army Warrior Fitness Team
|08.19.2024
|09.17.2024 13:10
|Video Productions
|936933
|240819-A-YC580-6154
|DOD_110568310
|00:00:52
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
