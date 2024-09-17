Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1: Why I Serve

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Heather Johnson 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Every service member has a story. Members with Space Base Delta 1 share the diverse reasons behind why they serve at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 21, 2024. Discover their motivations and the values that drive their commitment.

