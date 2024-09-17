This video serves as your Reintegration Legal Readiness Briefing. It will cover the following topics: claims, power of attorneys and advanced medical directives, continuance of cases that were paused under SCRA, employment rights un USERRA, and how to contact us for questions and appointment.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936929
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-OD616-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110568137
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reintegration Legal Readiness briefing, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.