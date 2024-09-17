Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reintegration Legal Readiness briefing

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    This video serves as your Reintegration Legal Readiness Briefing. It will cover the following topics: claims, power of attorneys and advanced medical directives, continuance of cases that were paused under SCRA, employment rights un USERRA, and how to contact us for questions and appointment.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 15:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936929
    VIRIN: 240916-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_110568137
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: UTAH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reintegration Legal Readiness briefing, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base
    legal advice
    legal briefing
    legal readiness
    75th Air Base Wing legal office

