    50th Security Forces Squadron Field Training Exercise

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Base Delta 1

    Recently, members from the 50th Security Forces Squadron partnered with three services and eight organizations to create a highly unique Field Training Exercise practicing contingency operations for operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936928
    VIRIN: 240904-X-RN524-1001
    Filename: DOD_110568087
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: COLORADO, US

    USAF
    USSF
    Schriever
    SBD1
    50 SFS

