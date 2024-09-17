U.S. Air National Guard members of the 247th Intelligence Squadron, do Readiness Airman Training at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Tennessee 4-8 September 2024. Fifty four participants from the 247th IS received hands-on exercise training in the field to enhance completion and retention of all RAT requirements. (Video created by U.S. Air National Guard SrA Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936924
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-CG070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110567986
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unkind Treachery, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Exercise