    Unkind Treachery

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard members of the 247th Intelligence Squadron, do Readiness Airman Training at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Tennessee 4-8 September 2024. Fifty four participants from the 247th IS received hands-on exercise training in the field to enhance completion and retention of all RAT requirements. (Video created by U.S. Air National Guard SrA Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936924
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110567986
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Unkind Treachery, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville
    cyber
    air force
    RAT
    118th Wing
    Intelligence Squadron

