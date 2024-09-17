U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing, train during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice, but also that they’re capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936922
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110567959
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th ABW and 437th AW conduct EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
