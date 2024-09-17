Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th ABW and 437th AW conduct EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing, train during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice, but also that they’re capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Joint Base Charleston; Air Mobility Command, 628th ABW, 437th AW, 437th APS, EXPLODEO 2.0

