628th ABW and 437th AW conduct EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936922" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing, train during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO 2.0 ensure that JB Charleston personnel are not only ready to deploy at any moment’s notice, but also that they’re capable of projecting power quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)