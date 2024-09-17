Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A short video documenting members of team Mildenhall at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The video also incorporates firefighting personnel reflecting on what 9/11 means to them and having a career within a post 9/11 military. (U.S. Air Force video production by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936918
    VIRIN: 240911-F-WG663-4146
    Filename: DOD_110567851
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIRE
    9/11 Ceremony
    CE
    100th ARW
    9/11 Remembrance
    September11thRemembrance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download