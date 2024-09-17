A short video documenting members of team Mildenhall at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The video also incorporates firefighting personnel reflecting on what 9/11 means to them and having a career within a post 9/11 military. (U.S. Air Force video production by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936918
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-WG663-4146
|Filename:
|DOD_110567851
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2024, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.