378 EMDS shines during MASCAL exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 24, 2024. The exercise was designed to stress the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron response system with a high number of patients to reveal any weaknesses while also ensuring reliable communication and seamless integration with external agencies. (U.S. Air Force video)