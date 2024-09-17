378 EMDS shines during MASCAL exercise

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 24, 2024. The exercise was designed to stress the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron response system with a high number of patients to reveal any weaknesses while also ensuring reliable communication and seamless integration with external agencies. (U.S. Air Force video)
|08.24.2024
|09.17.2024 08:29
|B-Roll
|936909
|240824-F-CP864-1001
|DOD_110567441
|00:03:26
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
