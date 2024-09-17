Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378 EMDS shines during MASCAL exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 24, 2024. The exercise was designed to stress the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron response system with a high number of patients to reveal any weaknesses while also ensuring reliable communication and seamless integration with external agencies. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936909
    VIRIN: 240824-F-CP864-1001
    Filename: DOD_110567441
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 EMDS shines during MASCAL exercise, by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, MASCAL, 378 EMDS, Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download