Titan Tuesday SrA Destiny Patchin

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Patchin, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, speaks on her goals and what she enjoys most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2024. The 39th LRS fuels technicians manage and oversee more than 6.7 million gallons of fuel storage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)