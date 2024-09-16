Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday SrA Destiny Patchin

    TURKEY

    09.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Patchin, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, speaks on her goals and what she enjoys most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2024. The 39th LRS fuels technicians manage and oversee more than 6.7 million gallons of fuel storage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 02:55
    VIRIN: 240912-F-BS488-6213
    This work, Titan Tuesday SrA Destiny Patchin, by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th lrs
    titan tuesday
    fuels facilities technician

