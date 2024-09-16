Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Mission YAP Wrap Up Video

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Wrap up video of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission stop in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 4-10, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 01:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936897
    VIRIN: 240910-N-GC639-9001
    Filename: DOD_110567175
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: YAP, FM

    This work, PP24-2 Mission YAP Wrap Up Video, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    Pacific Partnerhip
    Yap
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Federated States of Micronesia (Micronesia
    Federated States of)

