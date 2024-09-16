Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW hosts Rumble in the Deid III

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosts Rumble in the Deid III at Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB), Qatar, Sept. 7, 2024. Forty service members throughout AUAB battle it out in the third boxing tournament hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 01:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    AFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

