379th AEW hosts Rumble in the Deid III

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosts Rumble in the Deid III at Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB), Qatar, Sept. 7, 2024. Forty service members throughout AUAB battle it out in the third boxing tournament hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 01:54
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
