Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Announces New "Taking Care of Our People" Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley and Staff Sgt. John Wright

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III announces a new series of initiatives to improve the welfare and well-being of service members and their families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 20:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936874
    VIRIN: 240909-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110566753
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Announces New "Taking Care of Our People" Priorities, by Chad McNeeley and SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    military families
    Taking Care of People
    secdefaustin
    prioritizing people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download