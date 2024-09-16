Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Indonesian National Armed Forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024 with the Indonesian National Armed Forces in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Aggressive, Powerful, Punchy Hybrid Trailer composed by Soundbay/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936873
    VIRIN: 240910-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110566663
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SURABAYA, ID

    This work, U.S. Marines, Indonesian National Armed Forces participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRF-D
    Jointforce
    USMCNews
    Friendspartnersallies
    Freeandopenindopacific
    SuperGarudaShield

