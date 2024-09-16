Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady, Austin Tout Universal Pre-K as Part of People-Focused Initiative

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announce new actions as part of the secretary’s “Taking Care of Our People” initiative during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Austin and Biden visited Maxwell Elementary Middle School to highlight the new universal pre-kindergarten program being implemented at Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936870
    Filename: DOD_110566303
    Length: 00:21:59
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady, Austin Tout Universal Pre-K as Part of People-Focused Initiative, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lloyd Austin III

