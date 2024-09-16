First Lady, Austin Tout Universal Pre-K as Part of People-Focused Initiative

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announce new actions as part of the secretary’s “Taking Care of Our People” initiative during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Austin and Biden visited Maxwell Elementary Middle School to highlight the new universal pre-kindergarten program being implemented at Department of Defense Education Activity schools.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936870
|Filename:
|DOD_110566303
|Length:
|00:21:59
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
