    USCG crew assists fishing vessel near Point Couverden

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Small Boat Station Juneau assists five members from the fishing vessel Morgan Anne near Point Couverden, Alaska, after taking on water from running aground, Sept. 15, 2024. The captain of the fishing vessel remained on the vessel and was escorted by good samaritans to Hoonah for a hull inspection after regaining stability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Jon Orthman)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936864
    VIRIN: 240915-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110566212
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    USCG
    aerial footage
    Coast Guard
    small boat crew
    Point Couverden

