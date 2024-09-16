USCG crew assists fishing vessel near Point Couverden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Small Boat Station Juneau assists five members from the fishing vessel Morgan Anne near Point Couverden, Alaska, after taking on water from running aground, Sept. 15, 2024. The captain of the fishing vessel remained on the vessel and was escorted by good samaritans to Hoonah for a hull inspection after regaining stability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Jon Orthman)