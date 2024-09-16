Thunderbirds Meet Make-A-Wish Families After Practice Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team met and greeted Make-A-Wish families after a practice show at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, on September 13, 2024. The Thunderbirds were the lead act for the Sound of Speed Air Show and Open House.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)