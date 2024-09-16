Thunderbirds Meet Make-A-Wish Families After Practice Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team met and greeted Make-A-Wish families after a practice show at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, on September 13, 2024. The Thunderbirds were the lead act for the Sound of Speed Air Show and Open House.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
