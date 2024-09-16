Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Meet Make-A-Wish Families After Practice Show

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team met and greeted Make-A-Wish families after a practice show at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, on September 13, 2024. The Thunderbirds were the lead act for the Sound of Speed Air Show and Open House.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936861
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-UP142-1300
    Filename: DOD_110566146
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Meet Make-A-Wish Families After Practice Show, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    thunderbirds
    airshow

