Walter Reed celebrates staff, namesake, and team during Organizational Day event

Sonja Simzak, Health Outreach Coordinator at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses the center's first Organizational Day since the COVID-19 pandemic, held on Friday. The event, with a carnival theme, celebrated the 13th anniversary of its formation and Major Walter Reed's 173rd birthday, featuring music, games, and leaders serving meals to staff. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 15:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936858
|VIRIN:
|240916-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110566100
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
