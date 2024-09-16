Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed celebrates staff, namesake, and team during Organizational Day event

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Sonja Simzak, Health Outreach Coordinator at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses the center's first Organizational Day since the COVID-19 pandemic, held on Friday. The event, with a carnival theme, celebrated the 13th anniversary of its formation and Major Walter Reed's 173rd birthday, featuring music, games, and leaders serving meals to staff. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 15:02
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

