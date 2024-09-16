Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS NEW JERSEY (SSN 796) Commissioning

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The Navy will commissioned USS New Jersey (SSN796) Sept. 14th aboard Naval Weapons Station Earle. SSN 796 is the third vessel named for the State of New Jersey.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936852
    Filename: DOD_110566012
    Length: 01:24:42
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS NEW JERSEY (SSN 796) Commissioning, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commissioning
    USS New Jersey
    SSN 796
    Navy Production Division

