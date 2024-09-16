Suicide Prevention Observance

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief talk about Suicide Prevention Month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 20, 2024. Suicide Prevention Month was recognized during the month of September to raise awareness and encourage open conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|08.20.2024
|09.16.2024 13:42
|Package
|936850
|240820-F-KQ087-1002
|DOD_110565886
|00:01:56
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
