    Suicide Prevention Observance

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief talk about Suicide Prevention Month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 20, 2024. Suicide Prevention Month was recognized during the month of September to raise awareness and encourage open conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936850
    VIRIN: 240820-F-KQ087-1002
    Filename: DOD_110565886
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Observance, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

