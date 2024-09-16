U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion host the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through six different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936849
|VIRIN:
|240828-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110565885
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.