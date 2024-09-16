Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion host the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match is a shooting competition designed to test the individual skills within the Tri-Command using the M16-A4 service rifle, and the M18 service pistol through six different courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936849
    VIRIN: 240828-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110565885
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drills
    Marines
    M16-A4
    ERR
    M18
    Multi-Gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download