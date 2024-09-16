Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines, sailors, and civilians from across the Tri-Command Area gathered for a 9/11 Memorial Run/Walk hosted on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial run served in remembrance of those who perished in the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

