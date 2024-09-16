video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines, sailors, and civilians from across the Tri-Command Area gathered for a 9/11 Memorial Run/Walk hosted on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial run served in remembrance of those who perished in the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)