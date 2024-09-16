Marines, sailors, and civilians from across the Tri-Command Area gathered for a 9/11 Memorial Run/Walk hosted on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial run served in remembrance of those who perished in the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936847
|VIRIN:
|240911-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110565840
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
