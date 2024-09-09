Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits near Nuuk, Greenland

    GREENLAND

    08.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) transits through the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk, Greenland on Aug. 24, 2024. Northland's crew made the trip to Greenland as part of Operation Nanook; a Canadian-led exercise to strengthen partnerships of allied nations committed to the protection of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936836
    VIRIN: 240822-G-XM734-2001
    Filename: DOD_110565760
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GL

    Greenland
    USCGC Northland
    CGatSea
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)
    Operation Nanook 2024

