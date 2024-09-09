Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits near Nuuk, Greenland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) transits through the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk, Greenland on Aug. 24, 2024. Northland's crew made the trip to Greenland as part of Operation Nanook; a Canadian-led exercise to strengthen partnerships of allied nations committed to the protection of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)