Tyndall F-35's

Multiple F-35A Lightning II's assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron participate in night flight operations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Sept. 10, 2024. Flying at night gives pilots and maintainers the opportunity to stay proficient and accustomed to working in different environments. Training at night is a must for combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)