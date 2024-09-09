Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall F-35's

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Multiple F-35A Lightning II's assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron participate in night flight operations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Sept. 10, 2024. Flying at night gives pilots and maintainers the opportunity to stay proficient and accustomed to working in different environments. Training at night is a must for combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936825
    VIRIN: 240911-F-BE826-1002
    Filename: DOD_110565532
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    ACC
    After burner
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II
    Night Flying

