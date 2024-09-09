Air Force Ball 2024 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 17th Training Wing held the 77th annual Air Force Ball at the First Financial Pavilion, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 7. The ball commemorated 77 years since the National Security Act was signed and the World’s Greatest Air Force was born Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)