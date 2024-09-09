Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Ball 2024 B-Roll

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing held the 77th annual Air Force Ball at the First Financial Pavilion, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 7. The ball commemorated 77 years since the National Security Act was signed and the World’s Greatest Air Force was born Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936823
    VIRIN: 240907-F-SA938-8634
    Filename: DOD_110565417
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Ball 2024 B-Roll, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Air Force Ball
    17TRW

