310th Space Wing holds its last likely assumption of command ceremony

The 310th Space Wing held an assumption of command ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Sept. 8, 2024. Col. Adam Fisher, the new 310th Space Wing commander is likely the last commander for the wing as it will be shutting down in the next few years due to the Space Force Personnel Management Act signed into law by congress last year.