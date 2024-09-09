Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Space Wing holds its last likely assumption of command ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta and Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek

    310th Space Wing

    The 310th Space Wing held an assumption of command ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Sept. 8, 2024. Col. Adam Fisher, the new 310th Space Wing commander is likely the last commander for the wing as it will be shutting down in the next few years due to the Space Force Personnel Management Act signed into law by congress last year.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    USSF
    310th Space Wing
    310 SW
    Space Force
    Space Force Personnel Management Act

