VMFA-121 F-35B ordnance load aboard USS America in the Miyako Strait

Arming up!
U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), currently operating in the Miyako Strait, Philippine Sea.
The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936817
|VIRIN:
|240821-D-DP787-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110565277
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
