Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-121 F-35B ordnance load aboard USS America in the Miyako Strait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Arming up!

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), currently operating in the Miyako Strait, Philippine Sea.

    The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936817
    VIRIN: 240821-D-DP787-1000
    Filename: DOD_110565277
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    F35Unites

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download