Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAUSORI HIGHLANDS, FIJI

    09.15.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Nevada Army National Guard kicked off Exercise Cartwheel 2024 in Fiji’s Nausori Highlands, with two weeks of intensive training from Sept. 10-20. Over 400 multinational forces from seven nations, including the U.S., Fiji, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom, participated in the U.S. Army Pacific-led exercise, which focused on enhancing combat readiness and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. The Nevada Guard, including Soldiers from the 609th Engineer Company, spearheaded key activities such as rappelling and live-fire exercises. This military-to-military training with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces fostered cooperation, building expeditionary readiness and interoperability to prepare forces for crises and contingencies while supporting regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936813
    VIRIN: 240915-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110565208
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAUSORI HIGHLANDS, FJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Exercise Cartwheel 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download