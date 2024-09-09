The Nevada Army National Guard kicked off Exercise Cartwheel 2024 in Fiji’s Nausori Highlands, with two weeks of intensive training from Sept. 10-20. Over 400 multinational forces from seven nations, including the U.S., Fiji, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom, participated in the U.S. Army Pacific-led exercise, which focused on enhancing combat readiness and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. The Nevada Guard, including Soldiers from the 609th Engineer Company, spearheaded key activities such as rappelling and live-fire exercises. This military-to-military training with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces fostered cooperation, building expeditionary readiness and interoperability to prepare forces for crises and contingencies while supporting regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|09.15.2024
|09.16.2024 09:19
|Package
|936813
|240915-Z-PI747-1001
|DOD_110565208
|00:01:00
|NAUSORI HIGHLANDS, FJ
|1
|1
