B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against Australian Stray Cats

U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team compete in a friendly rugby match against the Australian Stray Cats, a local rugby team, at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 14, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 rugby team played the Australian Stray Cats in the 23rd anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game, highlighting Australia’s support to the U.S. and honoring the fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)