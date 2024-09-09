Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against Australian Stray Cats

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team compete in a friendly rugby match against the Australian Stray Cats, a local rugby team, at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 14, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 rugby team played the Australian Stray Cats in the 23rd anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game, highlighting Australia’s support to the U.S. and honoring the fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Sports
    Australia
    Rugby
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS

