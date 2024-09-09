U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team compete in a friendly rugby match against the Australian Stray Cats, a local rugby team, at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 14, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 rugby team played the Australian Stray Cats in the 23rd anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game, highlighting Australia’s support to the U.S. and honoring the fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936810
|VIRIN:
|240914-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110565097
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against Australian Stray Cats, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.