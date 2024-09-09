240911-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 11, 2024) PSA featuring U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez and his message to the new Chief Selectees. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 03:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|936806
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-RB149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564954
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples - Chief Selectee Shoutout Ft. FLTCM Gonzalez, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.