    AFN Naples - Chief Selectee Shoutout Ft. FLTCM Gonzalez

    ITALY

    09.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    240911-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 11, 2024) PSA featuring U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez and his message to the new Chief Selectees. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 03:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936806
    VIRIN: 240911-N-RB149-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564954
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples - Chief Selectee Shoutout Ft. FLTCM Gonzalez, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Chief Selectee
    FLTCM Gonzalez

