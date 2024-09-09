Yap State Hospital BLS B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240905-N-BB269-2001

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 5, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Japan Self-Defense Force service members assigned to Pacific Partnership 2024-2 conduct a basic life support class for hospital staff at Yap State Hospital in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sep. 5, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)