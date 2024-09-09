Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yap State Hospital BLS B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.04.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240905-N-BB269-2001
    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 5, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Japan Self-Defense Force service members assigned to Pacific Partnership 2024-2 conduct a basic life support class for hospital staff at Yap State Hospital in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sep. 5, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 03:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936805
    VIRIN: 240905-N-BB269-2001
    Filename: DOD_110564933
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yap State Hospital BLS B-roll, by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    BLS
    FSM
    Yap
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download