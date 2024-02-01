Pacific Partnership 2024-2 WWII Memorial Marker Clean-up in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 7, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 2024-2 service members clean World War II memorial markers during a host nation outreach cleanup event with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association, Sept. 7, 2024. The Pacific Partnership team assisted the Yap Visitors Bureau in the clean up of four of the known 19 World War II crash sites in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|09.06.2024
|09.16.2024 02:31
|Package
|936802
|240907-N-GC639-4001
|DOD_110564911
|00:02:26
|YAP, FM
|0
|0
