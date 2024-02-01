Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 WWII Memorial Marker Clean-up in Yap

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 7, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 2024-2 service members clean World War II memorial markers during a host nation outreach cleanup event with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association, Sept. 7, 2024. The Pacific Partnership team assisted the Yap Visitors Bureau in the clean up of four of the known 19 World War II crash sites in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936802
    VIRIN: 240907-N-GC639-4001
    Filename: DOD_110564911
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: YAP, FM

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 WWII Memorial Marker Clean-up in Yap, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Yap
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Federated States of Micronesia (Micronesia, Federated States of)

