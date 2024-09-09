Radio Around the Region - 8th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members assigned to the 8th Medical Group mental health clinic conduct a radio interview regarding the benefits of having good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sep 11, 2024. Good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health. Not getting enough quality sleep regularly can raise the risk for adverse health effects. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)