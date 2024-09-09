Radio Around the Region - 8th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic

Members assigned to the 8th Medical Group mental health clinic conduct a radio interview regarding the benefits of having good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sep 11, 2024. Good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health. Not getting enough quality sleep regularly can raise the risk for adverse health effects. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 01:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936800
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
