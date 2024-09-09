Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region - 8th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members assigned to the 8th Medical Group mental health clinic conduct a radio interview regarding the benefits of having good sleep habits and how to maintain good sleep habits at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sep 11, 2024. Good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health. Not getting enough quality sleep regularly can raise the risk for adverse health effects. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 01:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936800
    VIRIN: 240911-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564795
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Mental Health
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Medical Group
    Physical Health

