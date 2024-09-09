U.S. Soldiers, civilians experience thrilling world of Japanese drift culture at event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The deafening roar of revving car engines. Spinning tires spitting tufts of white smoke. The acrid smell of burnt rubber. These sights, sounds and smells are the hallmarks of the thrilling world of Japanese drift culture.



A recent event held at the Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba Prefecture saw dozens of drifting devotees take to the track for a day of fast-paced racing and demonstrations. Among this group of automotive enthusiasts were Soldiers and civilians assigned to the U.S. Army in Japan.