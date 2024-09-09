Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers, civilians experience thrilling world of Japanese drift culture at event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The deafening roar of revving car engines. Spinning tires spitting tufts of white smoke. The acrid smell of burnt rubber. These sights, sounds and smells are the hallmarks of the thrilling world of Japanese drift culture.

    A recent event held at the Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba Prefecture saw dozens of drifting devotees take to the track for a day of fast-paced racing and demonstrations. Among this group of automotive enthusiasts were Soldiers and civilians assigned to the U.S. Army in Japan.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

