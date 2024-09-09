U.S. Soldiers, civilians experience thrilling world of Japanese drift culture at event

The deafening roar of revving car engines. Spinning tires spitting tufts of white smoke. The acrid smell of burnt rubber. These sights, sounds and smells are the hallmarks of the thrilling world of Japanese drift culture.
A recent event held at the Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba Prefecture saw dozens of drifting devotees take to the track for a day of fast-paced racing and demonstrations. Among this group of automotive enthusiasts were Soldiers and civilians assigned to the U.S. Army in Japan.
09.16.2024
09.16.2024
00:04:06
Chiba Prefecture
