    2024 Chief Selects clean up Battleship Mikasa

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240906-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 6, 2024) Chief Selects from the 2024 season gathered on Battleship Mikasa for a community relations event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 00:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936795
    VIRIN: 240906-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564767
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, 2024 Chief Selects clean up Battleship Mikasa, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Comrel
    CFAY
    Chief Season
    Battleship Mikasa

