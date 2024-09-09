Tokyo Culinary Course

This course is the first time being offered as dining facility members learn how to cut, cook, and bake new and different dishes at Yokota Air Base. This course also teaches members skills that they can use in the future even if they don't stay in a culinary career. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 00:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936794
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564731
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
