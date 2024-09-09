Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tokyo Culinary Course

    JAPAN

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    This course is the first time being offered as dining facility members learn how to cut, cook, and bake new and different dishes at Yokota Air Base. This course also teaches members skills that they can use in the future even if they don't stay in a culinary career. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 00:30
    Location: JP

    This work, Tokyo Culinary Course, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dining Facility
    Yokota Air Base
    DFAC
    Culinary Course

