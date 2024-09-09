Tokyo Culinary Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This course is the first time being offered as dining facility members learn how to cut, cook, and bake new and different dishes at Yokota Air Base. This course also teaches members skills that they can use in the future even if they don't stay in a culinary career. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)