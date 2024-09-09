Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. Members can donate as little as $1 or even donate time with volunteering opportunities, (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 00:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936793
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564730
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Federal Campaign 2024, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.