    Combined Federal Campaign 2024

    JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. Members can donate as little as $1 or even donate time with volunteering opportunities, (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 00:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936793
    VIRIN: 240904-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564730
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Federal Campaign 2024, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donate
    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC

