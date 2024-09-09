Universal Pre-K with Support from 5th Air Force

5th Air Force and United States Force Japan (USFJ) commander LT Gen Ricky Rupp and 374th Airlift Wing commander Col Richard McElhaney welcomed kids into Pre-K and talked about the importance to the Yokota Air Base Community on Yokota Air Base.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 00:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936792
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564729
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
