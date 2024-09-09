Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Universal Pre-K with Support from 5th Air Force

    JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    5th Air Force and United States Force Japan (USFJ) commander LT Gen Ricky Rupp and 374th Airlift Wing commander Col Richard McElhaney welcomed kids into Pre-K and talked about the importance to the Yokota Air Base Community on Yokota Air Base.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 00:30
    Location: JP

    kids
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    universal pre-k

