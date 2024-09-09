Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF, CAF removes explosive remnants of war during Operation Render Safe 2024-2

    MUNDA, NEW GEORGIA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Australian Defence Force service members and Canadian Army soldiers, search for and remove explosive remnants of war during Operation Render Safe 2024-2 at Munda, New Georgia, Solomon Islands, Sept. 8, 2024. Operation Render Safe 2024-2 is an Australian-led operation to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force deploys select explosive ordnance disposal teams, role 2 medical, Ospreys and force protection elements to the Solomon Islands for participation in Australian Defence Force’s execution of Operation Render Safe 2024-2 in order to enhance relationships with partner nations in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 00:09
    Location: MUNDA, NEW GEORGIA, SB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF, CAF removes explosive remnants of war during Operation Render Safe 2024-2, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    EOD
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Operation Render Safe 2024

