B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF, CAF removes explosive remnants of war during Operation Render Safe 2024-2

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Australian Defence Force service members and Canadian Army soldiers, search for and remove explosive remnants of war during Operation Render Safe 2024-2 at Munda, New Georgia, Solomon Islands, Sept. 8, 2024. Operation Render Safe 2024-2 is an Australian-led operation to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force deploys select explosive ordnance disposal teams, role 2 medical, Ospreys and force protection elements to the Solomon Islands for participation in Australian Defence Force’s execution of Operation Render Safe 2024-2 in order to enhance relationships with partner nations in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|09.09.2024
|09.16.2024 00:09
|B-Roll
|936791
|240909-M-IP954-2001
|DOD_110564631
|00:01:16
|MUNDA, NEW GEORGIA, SB
|2
|2
