B-roll of a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducting hot pit and maintenance operations with the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 21:06
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
This work, B-Roll maintenance and hot pit operations during BTF, by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
