    B-Roll maintenance and hot pit operations during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-roll of a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducting hot pit and maintenance operations with the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936784
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QO948-2909
    Filename: DOD_110564578
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    B-2
    Australia
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific
    Whitney Erhart

