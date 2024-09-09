Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNow - CSAF Gen Allvin Air Force Memorial To Memorial (M2M) Bicycle Ride 2024

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Video by Juan Femath   

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    More than 200 Airmen and Guardians, past and present, rode in the Air Force Heritage Memorial to Memorial bicycle ride, which started at the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Sept. 12, and concluded at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Sept. 15.

    Airmen
    Air Force Chief of Staff
    CSAF
    M2M
    General David Allvin

