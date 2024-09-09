AFNow - CSAF Gen Allvin Air Force Memorial To Memorial (M2M) Bicycle Ride 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 200 Airmen and Guardians, past and present, rode in the Air Force Heritage Memorial to Memorial bicycle ride, which started at the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Sept. 12, and concluded at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Sept. 15.