Trail Dedication

U.S. Marines and civilians conduct a commemorative hike of Jamnfjellet on Grytoya Island, Norway, July 25, 2024. The hike covered nearly 8 miles, was conducted in honor of five U.S. Marines that lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the island during Exercise Strong Express in 1972, and culminated at the memorial at the site of the crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|07.25.2024
|09.15.2024 17:24
|Video Productions
|936780
|240906-M-BL112-1001
|DOD_110564409
|00:02:08
|HARSTAD, TROMS, NO
|0
|0
