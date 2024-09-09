Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trail Dedication

    HARSTAD, TROMS, NORWAY

    07.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and civilians conduct a commemorative hike of Jamnfjellet on Grytoya Island, Norway, July 25, 2024. The hike covered nearly 8 miles, was conducted in honor of five U.S. Marines that lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the island during Exercise Strong Express in 1972, and culminated at the memorial at the site of the crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936780
    VIRIN: 240906-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564409
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HARSTAD, TROMS, NO

