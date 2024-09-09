Sgt Yarke-360th Civil Affairs Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sergeant Lance Yarke, with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, is the Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade. Sgt. Yarke was Weapons Guard for the zeroing range for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade and his duties were to watch over and log all M4's and handguns that were used on the range, on Saturday 15th, September, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (Video by Spc. Anthony Till)