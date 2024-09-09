U.S. Army Sergeant Lance Yarke, with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, is the Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade. Sgt. Yarke was Weapons Guard for the zeroing range for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade and his duties were to watch over and log all M4's and handguns that were used on the range, on Saturday 15th, September, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (Video by Spc. Anthony Till)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936778
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-FC759-9447
|Filename:
|DOD_110564229
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt Yarke-360th Civil Affairs Brigade, by SPC Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
