    Sgt Yarke-360th Civil Affairs Brigade

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Anthony Till 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sergeant Lance Yarke, with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, is the Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade. Sgt. Yarke was Weapons Guard for the zeroing range for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade and his duties were to watch over and log all M4's and handguns that were used on the range, on Saturday 15th, September, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (Video by Spc. Anthony Till)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 14:18
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Soldier of the Quarter
    360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne)

