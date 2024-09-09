SPC Lane talks speaks about zeroing new weapon systems and how it feels to be named Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs. This is her first time shooting the M17.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936777
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-UV833-1073
|Filename:
|DOD_110564226
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Alyssa Lane Soldier of the Quarter, by SGT Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.