SPC Alyssa Lane Soldier of the Quarter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SPC Lane talks speaks about zeroing new weapon systems and how it feels to be named Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs. This is her first time shooting the M17.