Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Alyssa Lane Soldier of the Quarter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC Lane talks speaks about zeroing new weapon systems and how it feels to be named Soldier of the Quarter for the 360th Civil Affairs. This is her first time shooting the M17.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936777
    VIRIN: 240914-A-UV833-1073
    Filename: DOD_110564226
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Alyssa Lane Soldier of the Quarter, by SGT Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Affairs
    360th Civil Affairs
    360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download