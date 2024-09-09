Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, simulate an emergency water landing during a water survival course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. SERE specialists provide direct support to personnel recovery programs through preparation, planning, execution and adaptation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936776
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-SI502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110564178
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SERE specialists make waves with water survival training, by A1C Alicia Campbell and Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.