    SERE specialists make waves with water survival training

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell and Airman Monique Stober

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron, simulate an emergency water landing during a water survival course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. SERE specialists provide direct support to personnel recovery programs through preparation, planning, execution and adaptation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936776
    VIRIN: 240804-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110564178
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE specialists make waves with water survival training, by A1C Alicia Campbell and Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    MacDill AFB
    Water Survival Training
    Tampa
    Water Survival Preparation

