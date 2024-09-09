The 177th Fighter Wing conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

Members of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), responding to a simulated F-16 fighter jet accident at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Aug. 21, 2024. This exercise is part of the Commander Self Inspection Program and is designed to test readiness and teamwork in response to major accidents or future adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Connor Taggart)
