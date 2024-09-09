The 177th Fighter Wing conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), responding to a simulated F-16 fighter jet accident at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Aug. 21, 2024. This exercise is part of the Commander Self Inspection Program and is designed to test readiness and teamwork in response to major accidents or future adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Connor Taggart)