    The 177th Fighter Wing conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Connor Taggart 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), responding to a simulated F-16 fighter jet accident at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Aug. 21, 2024. This exercise is part of the Commander Self Inspection Program and is designed to test readiness and teamwork in response to major accidents or future adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Connor Taggart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936771
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-WB553-1001
    Filename: DOD_110563920
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 177th Fighter Wing conducts Major Accident Response Exercise, by A1C Connor Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    FAA
    MARE
    NJANG
    177th FW

