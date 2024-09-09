Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command: Our Mission

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command coordinates, executes, and sustains combined and joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense operations to defend the Combined Forces Commander’s critical assets, enable freedom of maneuver, and integrate Air Missile Defense capabilities within the United States European Command and United States Africa Command Area Of Responsibilities, and is prepared to conduct operations across the spectrum of competition and conflict (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 07:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936764
    VIRIN: 240915-A-JK865-7594
    Filename: DOD_110563682
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command: Our Mission, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

