10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command: Our Mission

The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command coordinates, executes, and sustains combined and joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense operations to defend the Combined Forces Commander’s critical assets, enable freedom of maneuver, and integrate Air Missile Defense capabilities within the United States European Command and United States Africa Command Area Of Responsibilities, and is prepared to conduct operations across the spectrum of competition and conflict (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)