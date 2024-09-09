Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of B-2 BTF operations from RAAF Amberley

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-roll of a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber taking off for a Bomber Task Force mission and returning from the mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. BTF missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936763
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QO948-7678
    Filename: DOD_110563584
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of B-2 BTF operations from RAAF Amberley, by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific
    Whitney Erhart

