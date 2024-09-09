Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues boater 40 miles off Crystal River

    CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews rescued a man after his sailing vessel took on water 40 miles off Crystal River, Florida, Sep. 14, 2024. Air Station Clearwater airplane and helicopter rescue crews arrived on scene and located the boater aboard his partially submerged vessel around 2 p.m. The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the water and transported him to Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

