Coast Guard rescues boater 40 miles off Crystal River

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews rescued a man after his sailing vessel took on water 40 miles off Crystal River, Florida, Sep. 14, 2024. Air Station Clearwater airplane and helicopter rescue crews arrived on scene and located the boater aboard his partially submerged vessel around 2 p.m. The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the water and transported him to Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)