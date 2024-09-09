Army Golden Knights fly with mayor at Airshow London to celebrate 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936758" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Josh Morgan on a tandem skydive at the Airshow London on 14 September 2024. Morgan, the Mayor of the city of London, Ontario, went on the jump as part of several parachute jumps performed in London, Ontario. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)