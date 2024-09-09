Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary B-Roll Day 3

    NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Over 200 vintage U.S. military World War II vehicles drive in a convoy from the Netherlands town of Nuenen south to the town of Veghel as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The convoy followed the route of the 101st Airborne Division used alongside British soldiers against German forces during Operation Market Garden in Sept. 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936756
    VIRIN: 240914-A-TQ927-1662
    Filename: DOD_110563254
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NL

    This work, Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary B-Roll Day 3, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII80inEurope

