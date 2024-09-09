Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary B-Roll Day 3

Over 200 vintage U.S. military World War II vehicles drive in a convoy from the Netherlands town of Nuenen south to the town of Veghel as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The convoy followed the route of the 101st Airborne Division used alongside British soldiers against German forces during Operation Market Garden in Sept. 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
